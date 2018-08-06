WATCH: Jason Alexander is the New Colonel Sanders

Co-Sands-za! Seinfeld star Jason Alexander is the latest actor to take on the role of KFC icon Colonel Sanders, and he's doing it with a truly bizarre commercial that's like a fake opening segment for an '80s sitcom called What's for Dinner? The clip opens with Sanders showing up at an all-American family's house and making life better for them by always having a drumstick at the ready for Mom, Dad, Sis and Baby Brother. Then things turn weird as he interrupts more and more family activities with chicken. He ultimately invades the family from the inside, becoming the Mom, the Dad--and ultimately, the family couch.

Video of KFC | What’s for Dinner? | Sitcom Colonel