Jennifer Aniston NOT Heartbroken After Justin Theroux Split

Don't cry for Jennifer Aniston! The 49-year-old former Friends star insists she's doing great after splitting from second husband Justin Theroux in February. "The misconceptions are, 'Jen can’t keep a man,' and, 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken," Aniston tells Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, who interviewed her for the latest issue of InStyle. "Those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do." Read more here.