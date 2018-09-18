PICS: Jessica Simpson Expecting Baby #3

She announced it via Instagram

September 18, 2018
Trish Gazall
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she's expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson. "SURPRISE," the 38-year-old Simpson wrote alongside pics from what appear to be her family's gender-reveal party. Next to one pic showing several pink balloons, Simpson added, "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life." Simpson and 39-year-old Johnson are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace. 

Trish's Dishes