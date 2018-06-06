Jim & Meghan (King) Edmonds Have Twin Boys

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds had her twins! Her hubby, former Cardinal, Jim Edmonds announced Wednesday on Instagram that she's given birth to twin boys. "One little foot each. They made it," he wrote alongside a pic of two ink footprints. "Everyone is safe and healthy. Pictures will come soon."

Photo: @jimedmonds15/Instagram Stories

Meghan and Jim previously welcomed daughter Aspen in November 2016. Jim also has three daughters and a son from his two previous marriages.