Jim & Meghan (King) Edmonds Have Twin Boys

He posted a cute pic to his Instagram story

June 6, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds had her twins! Her hubby, former Cardinal, Jim Edmonds announced Wednesday on Instagram that she's given birth to twin boys. "One little foot each. They made it," he  wrote alongside a pic of two ink footprints. "Everyone is safe and healthy. Pictures will come soon."

Photo: @jimedmonds15/Instagram Stories

 

Meghan and Jim previously welcomed daughter Aspen in November 2016. Jim also has three daughters and a son from his two previous marriages.

Tags: 
Jim Edmonds
Meghan King Edmonds
Real Housewives of Orange County
Cardinals

Trish's Dishes