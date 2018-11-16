John Legend, Pentatonix at 'Christmas at Rockefeller Center'

The 2018 Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center will feature lots of artists singing you into the holiday spirit. People reports that John Legend, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Pentatonix, Brett Eldredge, Kellie Pickler, Martina McBride, and Diana Krall are all set to appear on this year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center, airing November 28 at 7pm on NBC. As usual, the one-hour special will be hosted by the stars of TODAY, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. But of course, the real star of the 86th annual holiday special will be the 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Wallkill, New York, that will be lit up in the spirit of the season.

Today is the day! This year’s 72-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived from its home in Wallkill, New York, and @DavePriceTV is riding in with the beautiful Norway spruce. pic.twitter.com/dq1VCSwsp7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 10, 2018