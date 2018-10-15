LISTEN: John Legend Shares 2 Songs from Christmas Album

John Legend has shared two new songs from his upcoming A Legendary Christmas LP. The first is his version of holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which features Esperanza Spalding. The second track is an original tune called “Bring Me Love.” Legend has also shared the full itinerary for his 25-date North American Christmas tour, which kicks off on November 15..nothing in St. Louis, yet. A Legendary Christmas is set for release on October 26.

Video of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Official Audio)