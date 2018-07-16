WATCH: John Travolta On Stage with the Foo Fighters

Doing a cover of "You're the One that I Want"

July 16, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

Saturday, during a show in Wantagh, NY, Foo Fighters covered “You’re the One That I Want” and John Travolta appeared on stage.And  he even performed some of his dance moves from the film. This isn't the first time Travolta has been on stage with the Foo Fighters. Back in April, during their headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville,  he also made a brief appearance. 

#Repost @meboudin ・・・ Things you’d think you would never see... #FooFighters and #JohnTravolta #jonesbeach #davegrohl #taylorhawkins #chrishiflett #patsmear #natemendel #ramijaffee

A post shared by Foo Fighters Team (@foofightersteam) on

Where's Olivia??? 

Tags: 
John Travolta
Foo Fighters
Grease

Trish's Dishes