WATCH: John Travolta On Stage with the Foo Fighters

Saturday, during a show in Wantagh, NY, Foo Fighters covered “You’re the One That I Want” and John Travolta appeared on stage.And he even performed some of his dance moves from the film. This isn't the first time Travolta has been on stage with the Foo Fighters. Back in April, during their headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, he also made a brief appearance.

Where's Olivia???