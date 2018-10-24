The Judge Jerry Springer Show??

Jerry Springer's daytime show is set to end in 2019 but he might not be gone for long. NBCUniversal, which produces The Jerry Springer Show, and Jerry are developing another syndicated show. According to The Hollywood Reporter it would be a Judge Judy type show called Judge Jerry. It would be Springer, presiding over small-claims cases. It is being targeted for a potential fall 2019 launch. Click here to read more.