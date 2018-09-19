WATCH: Julie Chen Quits 'The Talk'

Julie Chen announced on Tuesday that she is giving up her job as co-host of CBS' The Talk, just one week after her husband Les Moonves resigned from the network amid sexual misconduct allegations. "I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family over the years," she said in a pretaped message. "Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk... I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for." The 48-year-old TV personality fought back tears as she went on to thank the crew and her co-hosts. As for now she will still host Big Brother...we will see how long that lasts.

Video of The Talk - Julie Chen Says Goodbye To &quot;The Talk&quot;