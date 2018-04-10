Kate Gosselin Returns to TLC for Dating Series

Kate Gosselin has signed on to star in a new TLC series called Kate Plus Date, which will document the 43-year-old mother of eight's journey back into the dating world. "I’m nervous, I’m excited, and I’m forcing myself to do this," she tells People.

Gosseli, whose divorce from Jon Gosselin was finalized in December 2009, goes on to say she's neglected her love life for years and that the show gives her an opportunity to feel comfortable when she meets potential suitors. "If I’m going to date someone, I can’t just go out on a date--it’s creepy to me to think of just going out somewhere with some stranger" she explains. "So I actually feel like doing it like this is the best and safest way for me to go on a date--a camera crew will be there! I’ll be safe!" She adds, "I won’t be just doing some scary online thing." The show will debut this fall.