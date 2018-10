On Instagram Sunday, Kate Hudson shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Rani Rose. "Our little rosebud," the actress captioned the photo. Hudson announced on Oct. 4 that she had given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, on Oct. 2. She also has a sonwith ex-husband Chris Robinson and a son with musician Matt Bellamy. Adorable!

--Our little rosebud-- A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 6, 2018 at 11:13am PDT