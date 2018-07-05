Katherine McPhee and David Foster Engaged

Actress/singer Katharine McPhee and music producer David Foster are engaged. The 34-year-old McPhee confirmed her engagement to the 68-year-old Foster Tuesday on Twitter with a diamond-ring emoji and a gif of Ariana Grande asking, "And what about it?" Meanwhile, Just Jared Instagrammed a screengrab of a text convo he had with the Scorpion star in which she told him about Foster's proposal, "He did at at the top of this mountain in Anacapri [Italy>. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn't push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me." (Don't worry; she also added a crying-laughing emoji.) Foster was previously married to Gigi and Bella Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. His ex-wives also include songwriter Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer and singer B.J. Cook. Meanwhile, McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. They met on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant and Foster was a guest mentor in 2006. They started dating last year.