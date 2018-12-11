WATCH: Kathie Lee Leaving TODAY Show

Kathie Lee Gifford will walk away from TODAY in April 2019 after co-hosting the show's 10 a.m. hour with Hoda Kotb for the past 11 years. “In 2008, I joined the TODAY family intending to spend one year. But something unexpected happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful, talented, extraordinary Egyptian goddess named Hoda, and an amazing group of individuals who work tirelessly and joyfully at their jobs, many of them starting at midnight, creating an unprecedented four hours of live television," Gifford said in a memo circulated to her colleagues. “I stayed year after year making a million memories with people I will never forget. I leave TODAY with a grateful heart, but I’m truly excited for this new creative season in my life. Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by." Gifford's exact departure date will be April 7.

"It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/YsHIq6c9ev — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018