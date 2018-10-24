Kellogg's Brings Back Honey Smacks

Kellogg’s announced today Honey Smacks cereal is coming back next month in limited quantities.

They did a simpler, updated recipe, while still delivering the sweet, honey-flavored puffed wheat cereal taste. They took it off the shelves in June for a voulntary recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

