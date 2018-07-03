Lineup for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

If you're staying in to watch the fireworks this year, there's an all-star lineup for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban and American Authors will perform. The special airs on NBC Wednesday night starting at 7pm. Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Judas in NBC's recent production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, will also perform, backed by the Harlem Gospel Choir. The show will also feature the famous Macy's fireworks over New York City's East River.

Now we are ready for the 4th of July. Thanks @Macys -- -- – Team KC pic.twitter.com/Vt1jU2voGG — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 26, 2018