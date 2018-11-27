WATCH: Kennedy Holmes Sings Whitney Houston on The Voice
She's 13 and from St. Louis!!
November 27, 2018
WOW! In case you missed The Voice last night, our St. Louis contestant is amazing! Kennedy Holmes, 13 years-old, covered Whitney Houston!!! She closed out the show which I always think means something. Don't they save the best for last? We find out if she moves on tonight. Here's her perfomance from last night:
Thank you #WhitneyHouston. I hope my cover of ‘Greatest Love of All’ did you all proud. @NBCTheVoice #TeamKennedy pic.twitter.com/5vjMuwfaTt— Kennedy Holmes (@imkennedyholmes) November 27, 2018