Kevin Hart Gives College Scholarships to 18 Students

Kevin Hart has surprised 18 students with scholarships to college totaling $600,000. The Philadelphia Tribune reports, the comedian's Help from the Hart Charity has teamed up with the United Negro College Fund and the Knowledge is Power Program to help students from eight US cities who are attending 11 different historically black college and universities.

The students were chosen based on academic and personal achievements and "may receive substantive renewable awards based on need," according to a press release from UNCF.

Yesterday I surprised 18 #HBCU with scholarships to complete their college degrees.... major thank you to my partners @UNCF @kippshare for helping me.... you guys stepped up to the table… https://t.co/ZW92z9Hi2Y — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 7, 2018

Hart posted a photo of himself with the recipients to Instagram on Tuesday with a promise. "This is just the beginning people!!!! My “Help From The Hart Charity” is about to do a lot more!!!!!"