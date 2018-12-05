PIC: Kevin Hart to Host the Oscars
It will air on ABC February 24th
Kevin Hart has officially signed on to host the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s supposed to,” the 39-year-old comic wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.” He went on to promise fans, “I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also confirmed the news, posting a photo of Hart with the caption, "Meet our new host. Tune in. February 24.” The 2019 Oscars will air on ABC.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Welcome to the family, @kevinhart4real! #Oscars https://t.co/vfcxAeJlwQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 5, 2018