PIC: Kevin Hart to Host the Oscars

Kevin Hart has officially signed on to host the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. “For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s supposed to,” the 39-year-old comic wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.” He went on to promise fans, “I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also confirmed the news, posting a photo of Hart with the caption, "Meet our new host. Tune in. February 24.” The 2019 Oscars will air on ABC.