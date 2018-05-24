KFC Giving Away Limited Edition Pool Floaties

KFC is giving away limited edition pool floaties!! The KFC Colonel Sanders floatie has special holders for a bucket of KFC and your favorite drink.

You can enter for a chance to win one of the prized floaties by clicking here through June 22, 2018. KFC says the winners will be selected on June 23, and all floaties will ship to arrive in time for the 4th of July weekend for most winners.

Around 750 KFC Colonel floaties will be up for grabs and the floaties will not be sold or made available outside this giveaway.