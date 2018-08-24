WATCH: Kirstie Alley Loves John Travolta & Kissed Patrick Swayze

Kirstie Alley is on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and spilling the secrets. She said she kissed Patrick Swayze and wanted to have an affair but they were both married. And she said her heart belongs to her Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta. "I almost ran off and married John," she recalled. "I did love him. I still love him... If I hadn't been married, I would have gone and married him, and I would have been in an airplane because he has his own." She added, "Let me tell you girls: It doesn't seem like it's important if someone has a private jet, but it is. As you get older, you do not want to hang out in airports." I wish we could watch this version!! I'm a huge Big Brother fan. (sidenote: I was rooting for the underdogs until Fessy put his own alliance member on the block. OMG)

Video of Kirstie talks Travolta | Celebrity Big Brother 2018