Krispy Kreme's Two New Summer Doughnut's

Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding

June 22, 2018
Trish Gazall
Krispy Kreme is giving us summer flavors! For a limited time you can get  two new flavors - strawberries & kreme and banana pudding. 



"So much of summer is about fun-filled, carefree moments," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "Our new Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding doughnuts were inspired by classic summer desserts and will make those moments with family and friends even more tasty and fun."
 

 

