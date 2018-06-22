Krispy Kreme's Two New Summer Doughnut's

Krispy Kreme is giving us summer flavors! For a limited time you can get two new flavors - strawberries & kreme and banana pudding.

Summer inspired doughnuts coming your way. Don't miss Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding, here for a limited time at participating locations. pic.twitter.com/nW8umeUQjy — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 20, 2018

"So much of summer is about fun-filled, carefree moments," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "Our new Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding doughnuts were inspired by classic summer desserts and will make those moments with family and friends even more tasty and fun."