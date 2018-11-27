Krispy Kreme's Ugly Christmas Sweater Doughnut

The latest company to jump on the ugly Christmas sweater bandwagon and the results look delicious. Food & Wine reports Krispy Kreme has debuted a line of holiday doughnuts that includes an ugly Christmas sweater-inspired option. The Ugly Sweater Doughnut is "dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces." Meanwhile, the Santa Belly Doughnut is "dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa's jolly belly." There's also the Holiday Plaid Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut. According to a statement, "This year's deliciously festive collection is our way of bringing a little tasty fun and whimsy to our consumers during the hectic holiday season."

We're dreaming of an iced Christmas. Santa Belly, Ugly Sweater and Holiday Plaid Doughnuts are in shops now! pic.twitter.com/duQ7Cic5Bz — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 24, 2018