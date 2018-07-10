PIC: Find Out Why Kristen Bell Wears Gloves in the Pool

Her hubby, Dax Shepard, posted the pic

Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard recently posted a photo of the actress in the pool wearing a bikini, sunglasses, hat, and gloves. He also explained Bell's strange appearance in his caption. "My bride wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin. #Hollyweird  #iloveher," he wrote. She is just too cute and I love them as a couple! 

