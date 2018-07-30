WATCH: Lindsay Lohan Gets Reality Show

The New York Times reports that Lindsay Lohan will once again try reality TV with a new docuseries about her Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. "[She has] plans for a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show for MTV centered around the club," the outlet reports. But that's not all! In a lengthy interview with the Times, the 31-year-old Lohan also says she prefers her quiet, new life in Dubai to her tabloid existence in the U.S. "It’s less demanding," she explains. "America is always like, 'Go go go go go!'…I don’t have to turn on the news and see about the Kardashians. I don’t have to see anything anymore. I choose what I want to see and how I want to live." Here's a trailer for the show that MTV released:

Video of Lohan Beach Club | MTV