Lion's Choice App and Online Ordering!

This is exciting news....there's a Lion's Choice app!!! OMG I love Lion's Choice. And now it's making me really hungry :) You can now order online at www.lionschoice.com or by downloading the free Lion’s Choice app, in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Customers using the Lion’s Choice online-ordering option will be directed to the closest restaurant based on their current location. Once the customer places and pays for their order online, they simply drive to the restaurant, park in a specially marked “online-ordering pickup” spot and pick up the order with their name on it from a location in the restaurant specifically created for online orders.

And I didn't know until recently that this is a local company!! It was founded in St. Louis in 1967. Just another reason to love it! They have 23 stores in the metro St. Louis area.