WATCH: Lisa Marie and Elvis Duet

Hmmm maybe he is still alive or...technology. The King has dropped his official music video for his revamped version of the gospel tune "Where No One Stands Alone." The three-and-a-half-minute track (which arrived on Wednesday) is a duet with daughter Lisa Marie, whose childhood pics and videos are featured in the clip. The song also serves as the title track for Elvis' latest posthumous release, a gospel compilation that will also feature pop/soul legend Darlene Love. "It was a very powerful and moving experience to sing with my father,” Lisa Marie Presley writes in the LP's liner notes. "The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul. I’m certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way." Where No One Stands Alonecomes out on Friday.

Video of Elvis Presley - Where No One Stands Alone (Official Music Video)