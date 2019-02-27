LIST: Best & Worst Online Retailers

When it comes to the best online shopping experience, Amazon ain't it. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index 2018-2019 Retail and Consumer Shipping Report, Costco has overtaken Amazon as the best online retailer after shoppers' satisfaction with the latter dropped 4 percent over the past year. Costco also took first place in ACSI's department and discount stores rankings, while Trader Joe's was named best supermarket.

Here are the rankings in several of ACSI's categories (download the full report here):

Best Online Retailers

1. Costco

2. Amazon

3. Etsy, Kohl's, Nike, Nordstrom (tie)

Worst Online Retailers

1. Sears

2. Walmart

3. GameStop

4. Walgreens, Staples, Groupon Goods (tie)

Best Department & Discount

1. Costco

2. Sam's Club

3. BJ's Wholesale Club, Dillard's, Kohl's, Nordstrom (tie)

Worst Department & Discount

1. Sears

2. Walmart

3. Dollar General

4. Big Lots