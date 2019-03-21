LIST: Dirtiest & Cleanest Fruits & Vegetables

The Environmental Working Group just came out with its "Dirty Dozen" list of the 12 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue, as well as its "Clean Fifteen" list of produce that contains the least.



Dirty Dozen



Strawberries

Spinach

Kale

Nectarines

Apples

Grapes

Peaches

Cherries

Pears

Tomatoes

Celery

Potatoes

Hot Peppers



Clean Fifteen



Avocados

Sweet Corn

Pineapples

Frozen Sweet Peas

Onions

Papayas

Eggplants

Asparagus

Kiwis

Cabbages

Cauliflower

Cantaloupes

Broccoli

Mushrooms

Honeydew melons

