LIST: Dirtiest & Cleanest Fruits & Vegetables
The ones that use the most/least pesticides
March 21, 2019
The Environmental Working Group just came out with its "Dirty Dozen" list of the 12 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue, as well as its "Clean Fifteen" list of produce that contains the least.
Dirty Dozen
Strawberries
Spinach
Kale
Nectarines
Apples
Grapes
Peaches
Cherries
Pears
Tomatoes
Celery
Potatoes
Hot Peppers
Clean Fifteen
Avocados
Sweet Corn
Pineapples
Frozen Sweet Peas
Onions
Papayas
Eggplants
Asparagus
Kiwis
Cabbages
Cauliflower
Cantaloupes
Broccoli
Mushrooms
Honeydew melons
