LIST: Dirtiest & Cleanest Fruits & Vegetables

The ones that use the most/least pesticides

March 21, 2019
The Environmental Working Group just came out with its "Dirty Dozen" list of the 12 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue, as well as its "Clean Fifteen" list of produce that contains the least. 

Dirty Dozen
 

Strawberries

Spinach

Kale

Nectarines

Apples

Grapes

Peaches

Cherries 

Pears

Tomatoes 

Celery

Potatoes

Hot Peppers 

 


Clean Fifteen
 

Avocados

Sweet Corn

Pineapples

Frozen Sweet Peas

Onions

Papayas

Eggplants

Asparagus 

Kiwis

Cabbages

Cauliflower

Cantaloupes

Broccoli 

Mushrooms

Honeydew melons 

