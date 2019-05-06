LIST: The Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time Worldwide

In honor of Avengers: Endgame becoming the second highest-grossing movie of all time this weekend, Mental Floss has compiled a list of all 25 movies on that list. Here are the top 10 :

Avatar (2009) -- $2,788,000,000

Avengers: Endgame (2019) -- $2,188,700,000

Titanic (1997) -- $2,187,500,000

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) -- $2,068,200,000

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) -- $2,048,400,000

Jurassic World (2015) -- $1,671,700,000

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) -- $1,518,800,000

Furious 7 (2015) -- $1,516,000,000

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) -- $1,405,400,000

Black Panther (2018) -- $1,346,900,000

