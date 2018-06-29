LIST: Household Items You Can Clean in Dishwasher

Your dishwasher isn't just for cleaning dishes. BuzzFeed has just come out with a list of 16 household items that can easily be degunked and disinfected with a run through your favorite kitchen appliance.

*Baseball caps. Place them on the top rack so they don't lose their shape.

*Kids' toys. Plastic items like Legos can be washed and dried in the dishwasher.

*Stovetop grates. Just make sure they're enamel-coated before trying this trick.

*Fresh produce. Put food like potatoes in the top rack, don't use detergent (obviously) and give them a quick spin through the rinse cycle.

*Toothbrush holder. That gunk at the bottom of the cup you use to hold your toothbrush? Gone!

*Rubber boots, canvas sneakers and rubber sandals. Make sure to first remove any laces or liners. Wash on the no-heat setting. Dry them outside the dishwasher with newspaper stuffed inside so they maintain their shape.

*Switch plates and outlet covers. Unscrew these from the wall and give them the cleaning they deserve.

*Keys. Hook the key ring on a rack to give them a good disinfecting.

*Shower head. An easy way to remove soap scum and water stains!

