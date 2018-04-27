LIST: The Most Popular TV Show Set In Every State

Some TV shows revolve around the city/state they are based in and some never mention it at all! Business Insider just published a list of the most famous TV show to be set in all 50 states. They based it on the number of awards a show has won or was nominated for using IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its "cultural impact in today's world" Here are some highlights: (click here for a complete list):

Missouri: Masters of Sex

Illinois: Roseanne

Alaska: Northern Exposure

Colorado: Community

Florida: The Golden Girls

Indiana: Stranger Things

Louisiana: True Blood

Maryland: The Wire

Michigan: Home Improvement

New Jersey: The Sopranos

New Mexico: Breaking Bad

North Carolina: One Tree Hill

Ohio: 3rd Rock From the Sun

Pennsylvania: The Office

South Dakota: Deadwood

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: Dallas

Vermont: Newhart

Wisconsin: That '70s Show