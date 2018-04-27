LIST: The Most Popular TV Show Set In Every State
Illinois might have the hottest show right now
Some TV shows revolve around the city/state they are based in and some never mention it at all! Business Insider just published a list of the most famous TV show to be set in all 50 states. They based it on the number of awards a show has won or was nominated for using IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, as well as its "cultural impact in today's world" Here are some highlights: (click here for a complete list):
Missouri: Masters of Sex
Illinois: Roseanne
Alaska: Northern Exposure
Colorado: Community
Florida: The Golden Girls
Indiana: Stranger Things
Louisiana: True Blood
Maryland: The Wire
Michigan: Home Improvement
New Jersey: The Sopranos
New Mexico: Breaking Bad
North Carolina: One Tree Hill
Ohio: 3rd Rock From the Sun
Pennsylvania: The Office
South Dakota: Deadwood
Tennessee: Nashville
Texas: Dallas
Vermont: Newhart
Wisconsin: That '70s Show