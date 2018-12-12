LIST: Netflix Most Binge-Watched Shows in 2018
Based on series released between January 1 to November 28, 2018
December 12, 2018
Netflix has released a year-end review of the most binge-watched TV series for 2018. And by "most binge-watched" they mean the shows with "the highest average watch time per viewing session." Here's the top 10:
1. On My Block
2. Making a Murderer: Part 2
3. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2
4. Last Chance U: INDY
5. Bodyguard
6. Fastest Car
7. The Haunting of Hill House
8. Anne with an E: Season 2
9. Insatiable
10. Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
Read more stats here.