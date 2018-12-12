LIST: Netflix Most Binge-Watched Shows in 2018

Netflix has released a year-end review of the most binge-watched TV series for 2018. And by "most binge-watched" they mean the shows with "the highest average watch time per viewing session." Here's the top 10:

1. On My Block

2. Making a Murderer: Part 2

3. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2

4. Last Chance U: INDY

5. Bodyguard

6. Fastest Car

7. The Haunting of Hill House

8. Anne with an E: Season 2

9. Insatiable

10. Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Read more stats here.