LIST: Uber Reveals Most Unique Items in Lost & Found
Craziest and most common items left in an Uber
March 6, 2019
Uber has released its third annual Lost and Found Index, which reveals the craziest items left in Ubers over the past year. Here are 10 of the most random:
8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
A fog machine
A mannequin
Six chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
A propane tank
Ed Sheeran concert tank top
Harry Potter Magic Wand
Full fish tank with fish and water
A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:
Phone
Camera
Wallet
Keys
Purse / Backpack
Clothing
Glasses
Headphones
Vape / E-cig
ID / License