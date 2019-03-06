LIST: Uber Reveals Most Unique Items in Lost & Found

Uber has released its third annual Lost and Found Index, which reveals the craziest items left in Ubers over the past year. Here are 10 of the most random:

8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua

A fog machine

A mannequin

Six chicken tenders from 7 Eleven

A propane tank

Ed Sheeran concert tank top

Harry Potter Magic Wand

Full fish tank with fish and water

A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

Phone

Camera

Wallet

Keys

Purse / Backpack

Clothing

Glasses

Headphones

Vape / E-cig

ID / License