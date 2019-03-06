LIST: Uber Reveals Most Unique Items in Lost & Found

Craziest and most common items left in an Uber

March 6, 2019
Trish Gazall
Uber has released its third annual Lost and Found Index, which reveals the craziest items left in Ubers over the past year.  Here are 10 of the most random: 

8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua

A fog machine

A mannequin 

Six chicken tenders from 7 Eleven

A propane tank

Ed Sheeran concert tank top

Harry Potter Magic Wand

Full fish tank with fish and water

A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

Click here to read more of the weirder items left. 

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items:

Phone

Camera

Wallet

Keys

Purse / Backpack

Clothing

Glasses

Headphones

Vape / E-cig

ID / License

 

