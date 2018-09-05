LouFest Cancelled, Support These Local Businesses

If you haven't heard the news yet, LouFest has been cancelled. I'm sure there will be plenty of discussions on why, how, what the heck...but for now there are some local businesses that could use our support. They've ordered the food, drink, supplies and scheduled the man power for this weekend. So take a look at some of these area restaurants/companies that were supposed to be involved and consider visiting this week:

All of the purchasing and prep that has taken place in good faith to serve at Loufest is such a big blow to our local restaurant community. Support your local restaurants a lot extra this week. @ByrdandBarrel serving VIP tent. Plus all of these places. #LouFest #support pic.twitter.com/cTj1wFvVqB — Guerrilla Streetfood (@guerrillastreet) September 5, 2018

A good number of local breweries and food vendors that could use some love this week as they are taking a huge hit from the cancellation of @loufest. Please share these lists with your friends, and try to visit a few this weekend to show your support. #Drinklocastl #Eatlocalstl pic.twitter.com/m5fyZCDBvt — Drink314 (@Drink314) September 5, 2018