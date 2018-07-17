LuAnn Back in Rehab & Misses RHONY Reunion

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has checked back into rehab, People reports--her second time this year. The decision means the 53-year-old will also have to miss the taping for her hit Bravo series' latest reunion special. "This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided--with their support--that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," says co-star Bethenny Frankel, who was reportedly the only person authorized by de Lesseps to speak on her behalf. "Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs." Bravo added in a statement, "Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy." Read more here. So far Ramona has been silent on the topic. This is a pic from April.

April 4th #rhony A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on