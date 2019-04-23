Luke Perry's Final Episode of 'Riverdale' to Air this Week

Riverdale airs Wednesday night on the CW

Riverdale (and 90210) fans will bid their final farewell to Luke Perry nearly two months after his tragic death.

On Sunday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Wednesday’s episode of the hit CW drama will be the last time fans see Perry play Fred Andrews.

No word yet on how the show will address Perry’s death on screen, Aguirre-Sacasa has said the cast and crew were still struggling to come to terms with Perry’s death. Read more here. 

