Luke Perry's Final Episode of 'Riverdale' to Air this Week
Riverdale airs Wednesday night on the CW
April 23, 2019
Riverdale (and 90210) fans will bid their final farewell to Luke Perry nearly two months after his tragic death.
On Sunday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Wednesday’s episode of the hit CW drama will be the last time fans see Perry play Fred Andrews.
This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️---------- pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019
No word yet on how the show will address Perry’s death on screen, Aguirre-Sacasa has said the cast and crew were still struggling to come to terms with Perry’s death. Read more here.