Mac & Cheese Candy Canes?????
They also have Clam flavored candy canes...yuck
Yep somone is selling Mac & Cheese Candy Canes. It's a site called Archie McPhee with a store in Seattle, that "has been bringing strange and amazing things to the world" for more than 30 years, according to its website.
It's "comfort food that tastes like comfort food" with "instant mac & cheese flavor." The canes come in sets of six and they are on sale for $4.95 right now. They also have Clamdy Canes...clam flavored...ewww. This would be perfect for the White Elephant Game.
Archie McPhee is at it again giving us crazy Candy Cane flavors. Last year I tried their Rotisserie Chicken flavor and .. it was an experience. -- ( It’s available this year too if you’re feeling brave ). This year they have 2 new varieties .. here’s one of them- Mac & Cheese flavored Candy Canes. -- This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable. ---- I might not be so brave when I try the next one.. --. PURCHASED ONLINE. @archiemcphee #archiemcphee #archiemcpheecandycanes #archiemcpheemacandcheesecandycanes #macandcheese #macandcheesecandycanes #accoutrements #extracheesy #cheese #cheesy #cheesycandy #junkfood