Yep somone is selling Mac & Cheese Candy Canes. It's a site called Archie McPhee with a store in Seattle, that "has been bringing strange and amazing things to the world" for more than 30 years, according to its website.

It's "comfort food that tastes like comfort food" with "instant mac & cheese flavor." The canes come in sets of six and they are on sale for $4.95 right now. They also have Clamdy Canes...clam flavored...ewww. This would be perfect for the White Elephant Game.