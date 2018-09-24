WATCH: Making a Meal For Hope Lodge with Schnucks

Jill Devine and I teamed up with our wonderful friends at Schnucks to provide dinner for cancer patients at the Hope Lodge. Schnucks provided all the food and we worked alongside the American Cancer Society Board of Ambassadors to provide a meal for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Video of Making a Meal For Hope Lodge with Schnucks

Here's more information about the Hope Lodge:

If you’re a cancer patient and your doctor says, “Your best hope for a cure is in another city,” your first thought may be, “Where am I going to stay and how am I going to pay for it?”

The American Cancer Society can help. Hope Lodge is a lodging program of the American Cancer Society intended to address one of the most significant barriers faced by cancer patients, the lack of transportation and lodging needed to start and complete treatment.

The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program provides a free place to stay for adult cancer patients and their caregivers traveling away from home for treatment. The first Hope Lodge facility was founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 1970. Today, the Hope Lodge program extends to 32 locations near major cancer centers and hospitals across the country, including two Hope Lodge facilities in Missouri- St. Louis and Kansas City. The two Hope Lodge facilities in Missouri help approximately 3,600 each year, saving those patients more than $3.1 million in lodging along.

Each Hope Lodge offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city. Hope Lodge provides a nurturing, home-like environment where guests can retreat to private rooms or connect with others. Every Hope Lodge also offers a variety of resources and information about cancer and how best to fight the disease.

“The Hope Lodge program is more than just a building,” said Charles Cummings, director, Hope Lodge St. Louis. “Hope Lodge provides a home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers, eliminating many emotional and financial concerns and allowing patients to focus on getting well.”

“The Hope Lodge is more than just a place to stay during your cancer treatment,” said Sony Trantham, caregiver. “It’s a place to meet people that are going through the same journey as you are. It’s a place to build friendships and be able to relate to fellow caregivers.”

To be eligible to receive lodging at Hope Lodge, patients must have an approved referral sent to Hope Lodge by their doctor, nurse, or social worker, must be age 18 or older, have permanent address 40 miles or more away from treatment facility, and be able to care for their personal needs or travel with a companion who can assist them.

For information about the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge St. Louis and volunteer opportunities, call 314-286-8150 or click HERE. For more information about American Cancer Society programs and services, including lodging, please click HERE or call 1-800-227-2345.