Making a Murderer on Netflix Today! New Evidence?

The lawyer for Making a Murderer star Steven Avery tells People she's found "big, explosive evidence" that she thinks will exonerate her client as the Netflix series gears up for a second season. Kathleen Zellner, who's renowned for getting wrongful convictions overturned, claims prosecutors didn't share certain evidence with the defense and says she's found experts who aren't convinced by how prosecutors have viewed certain pieces of forensic evidence, such as the fact that Teresa Halbach's body was burned where she was discovered. “We believe the case will ultimately collapse when it gets to the higher courts within Wisconsin,” she says. Making a Murderer: Part 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

