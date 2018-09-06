WATCH: Man Breaks 'Cracking Walnuts with His Head' World Record

217 walnuts in one minute!!!

September 6, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Earlier this week in India, a thick-skulled gentleman named S. Navin Kumar smashed 217 walnuts with his head in one minute, breaking the Guinness World Record by 36 walnuts!!!  Watching a video of "the LeBron James of breaking walnuts with his head," The A/V Club wrote, "Though the long, nut-laden table seems to stretch into infinity, he remains undaunted, mercilessly dispatching each target with head-butts more vicious than any inflicted by the drunkest hooligans on rival soccer team supporters."

