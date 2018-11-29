WATCH: Mariah Carey & Her Kids Sing "All I Want for Christmas"

November 29, 2018
Could Mariah Carey's twins follow her into show business? Mariah posted this adorable clip on Twitter. As Carey's  holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" plays in the background, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan harmonize perfectly with the song's background vocals. The clearly proud mom posted the clip with the preface, "Roc and Roe have been practicing the background vocals to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' We're gonna take this one step at a time--we're very excited about it!"

