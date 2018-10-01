WATCH: A Marriage Proposal on Jeopardy

A Jeopardy! contestant shocked viewers last week when he proposed to his girlfriend on the show. Michael Pascuzzi, a store manager from Florida, chose to forgo a traditional introduction and used his time to pop the question instead. "I just wanted to say one quick thing, and ask Maria Shafer, right there, if she would make me a winner today and marry me," he declared. "Will you marry me?" A tearful Shafer quickly replied, "Yes of course! Host Alex Trebek then joked, "Maria, you responded too quickly. I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break." Shafer then corrected herself and quipped, "That would be, what is yes?"

Video of &#039;Jeopardy!&#039; contestant&#039;s surprise marriage proposal