WATCH: A Marriage Proposal on Jeopardy

A Jeopardy! contestant shocked viewers last week when he proposed to his girlfriend on the show. Michael Pascuzzi, a store manager from Florida, chose to forgo a traditional introduction and used his time to pop the question instead. "I just wanted to say one quick thing, and ask Maria Shafer, right there, if she would make me a winner today and marry me," he declared. "Will you marry me?" A tearful Shafer quickly replied, "Yes of course! Host Alex Trebek then joked, "Maria, you responded too quickly. I was about to say we’ll have the answer to that question right after this commercial break." Shafer then corrected herself and quipped, "That would be, what is yes?"

Video of 'Jeopardy!' contestant's surprise marriage proposal