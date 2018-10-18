Martina McBride's Food Network Show "Martina's Table"

From down-home country to down-home cookin'! Martina McBride is headed to TV to star in her very own series, Martina's Table, debuting next month on Food Network. The program will show McBride whipping up special meals for her family--and close country-showbiz friends including Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman. "On November 18th my very own @foodnetwork show, Martina’s Table, will become a reality!" McBride announced Wednesday on Instagram. "I've always had a passion for cooking and love to cook for my friends and family. Having a show on @foodnetwork is a dream come true! Tune in on November 18 and pull up a chair to Martina’s Table."

You can read more here.