Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason in Limited Series on HBO

Robert Downey Jr's production company is involved

January 15, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Hot on the heels of his Emmy win for The Americans, Matthew Rhys will now take on the classic role of Perry Mason in a HBO limited series. Deadline reports Perry Mason will be set in 1932 Los Angeles and tell the origin story of the non-traditional investigator/defense attorney. Robert Downey Jr.'s production company with wife Susan--Team Downey--developed the project. Originally, Downey Jr. was slated to play the role, but he bowed out due to other acting commitments. Rhys will also serve as a producer. Production is expected to begin once a director is found.

Matthew Rhys
HBO
Perry Mason

