Matthew Rhys as Perry Mason in Limited Series on HBO
Robert Downey Jr's production company is involved
January 15, 2019
Hot on the heels of his Emmy win for The Americans, Matthew Rhys will now take on the classic role of Perry Mason in a HBO limited series. Deadline reports Perry Mason will be set in 1932 Los Angeles and tell the origin story of the non-traditional investigator/defense attorney. Robert Downey Jr.'s production company with wife Susan--Team Downey--developed the project. Originally, Downey Jr. was slated to play the role, but he bowed out due to other acting commitments. Rhys will also serve as a producer. Production is expected to begin once a director is found.
