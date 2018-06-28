McDonald's Channeling Seinfeld & Adds Muffin Tops to Menu

June 28, 2018
Anyone who's watched Seinfeld surely remembers the 1997 episode in which Elaine has a "million-dollar idea" to just sell just the muffin tops. McDonald's remembers this episode and thinks it's a good idea, too, because they've just announced the addition of muffin toppers to their all-day breakfast menu.  Other items, like coffee cake and apple pie, will also be added.  Bloomberg reports that they will be “baked fresh daily” and include flavors like blueberry, double chocolate, and lemon poppyseed.  No word yet on what’s happening to the stumps.

