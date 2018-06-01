Meat Scented Candles for Father's Day!!

Need a Father’s Day gift? How about a candle....that smells of beef! A1 is selling meat-scented candles this year. Choose from “Burger,” “Backyard BBQ,” or “Original Meat” scents. HA!! Each candle can be yours for the price of $14.99.

“Father’s Day gifts are always the same,” a press release from A1 reads. “Year after year, it’s another tie, a book, a bottle of cologne, or a mug saying world’s greatest dad. They are a truly unique gift that will celebrate Dad with an added bonus. They will evoke memories of Dad’s cooking and grilling using A.1. sauce and – they smell amazing.”

Click here to get yours.