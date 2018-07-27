PIC: Michael Buble's Wife Gives Birth to a Girl

Michael Buble's wife, Argentine actress Luisiana Lopilato, gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday in Vancouver, B.C. Little Vida joins the couple's two boys, Elias and Noah (who recently survived a battle with cancer). Vida's middle names are Amber and Betty, which honor Buble's and Lopilato's mothers, respectively. Buble's rep tells the AP that the couple is "beyond overjoyed." Lusiana tweeted this with the translated caption:

“Our hearts are exploding with love. There are not enough hours of the day to contemplate it. I thank God for giving us this gift of life! We love you to infinity. We waited for you not only to grow as a family, you gave us light, hope. In short you are and will be our life and soul!”