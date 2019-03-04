Michael J. Fox Reveals New Health Struggles

Michael J. Fox has opened up about his latest health struggles in his continuing battle with Parkinson's Disease. "I was having a recurring problem with my spinal cord," Fox tells The New York Times. "I was told it was benign but if it stayed static I would have diminished feeling in my legs and difficulty moving. Then all of a sudden I started falling--a lot. It was getting ridiculous." Fox goes on to explain that he underwent surgery and "intense" physical therapy to address the problem. But then, he took a misstep and fell, and "fractured the hell out of my arm." He says the incident taught him to have balanced expectations. Fox, 57, was first diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991.

Actress Selma Blair credits Fox with giving her hope. She said she spoke to the actor after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.