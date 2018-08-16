Mihkyelle’s Starting Her College Journey, Thanks to Here Today

Our great sponsors at Here Today kicked off the school year with a “Dorm Days” contest where one lucky winner would recived a cart full of college dorm room items perfect for a students first year. Over 150 entries were submitted and Mihkyelle was the winner!

Her mother Nicole nominated her and here's what she had to say about her daughter:

"I would like to nominate my daughter Mihkyelle Neico Cooper for the contest simply because she has overcome so much in this last year. On November 5,2017 our lives changed forever. What started out as a college visit to JSU for my daughter turned into a life changing tragedy. My best friend’s daughter fell asleep at the wheel and died leaving my daughter as the only survivor. She died in my daughters arms. My daughters dominant arm was nearly destroyed yet she still made it out to the highway to get help. She’s had (7) surgeries (2) blood transfusions and still in therapy but still managed to graduate early and she has surpassed what the doctors thought her ending results would be. She will be the first out of 4 children to go to college and she has been working and saving to help me be able to pay for her schooling. She is such a blessing and she is a walking testimony of what a miracle looks like."

Mihkyelle's strength and resilience to finish out her high school year while keeping a positive attitude was remarkable.