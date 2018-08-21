Mom Fail: Missouri Student's Hilarious "First Day of School" Pictures Go Viral

The first day of school is a big day for any student, and having school photos on top of that is even more pressure.

Carter Hutsell from Imperial Missouri goes to Seckman Middle School and he had the perfect shirt picked out the night before.

A lime green shirt. What could go wrong, right?!

Photo by: Laurel Hutsell

Well the only issue was the school's photography company uses a green screen as the background for photos and instead of Carter standing out, he BLENDED in!!

Caption: "Yay America"

Photo by: Laurel Hutsell

Carter being the bright 7th grader that he is, even mentioned to his mom that his clothing choice could be problematic.

Carter: “Mom, I shouldn’t have worn the green shirt for pictures. It will blend in with the green screen they use.”

Laurel's response, “They used a green screen? What?! I probably should have read some fine print. Maybe they will be ok.”

Laurel told us, "I never got a paper or anything about pictures, but we always get so many emails etc. First day pics can be tough because there are so many other things to get situated, and back to the routine. We even talked about his shirt for days and picked the perfect one."

Of course her reaction when receiving the proofs were priceless and had the whole family laughing!

Caption: "Autumn is my favorite."

Photo by: Laurel Hutsell

Caption: "So. Much. Gray."

Photo by: Laurel Hutsell

"I opened my email on Friday morning and as soon as I saw the proofs, I had to look a few times because I couldn't believe it. But then I said out loud to myself "Oh my gosh. He was right. That's exactly what happened." I showed my husband and we laughed about it. Carter didn't even know I posted them on Facebook until he got home from school. His reaction was "I told you." and had a big smile."

Caption: "The green shirt is trying hard in this one."

Photo by: Laurel Hutsell

Caption: "Pastels aren't really my thing."

Photo by: Laurel Hutsell

Since then pictures have went viral, and the Hutsell family is having a lot of fun deciding which photo to choose for the 2018 school year!

Which one would you pick? Let us know!

